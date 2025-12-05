Spectacle Carmen Théâtre de Lunéville Lunéville

Spectacle Carmen

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 rue deLorraine Lunéville

Vendredi 2025-12-05 20:30:00

Prosper Mérimée a écrit Carmen en 1845. Bizet en a fait un opéra de 3h. Nous, une comédie de 1h20… Un spectacle rythmé, familial et déjanté où se mélange amour, tragédie et humour. 4 comédiens, 15 personnages et 1 guitare ! Qui va tuer qui ? Qui a trahi qui ? Qui va lire ce résumé jusqu’ici ? Olé !

Amour et humour, un cocktail explosif ! L’ECHO REPUBLICAIN Adaptation pétillante, jubilatoire et dynamique. CLASSIQUE EN PROVENCE

Un grand classique revisité avec beaucoup d’humour déjanté !Tout public

English :

Prosper Mérimée wrote Carmen in 1845. Bizet turned it into a 3-hour opera. Nous, a 1h20 comedy? A fast-paced, crazy family show mixing love, tragedy and humor. 4 actors, 15 characters and 1 guitar! Who’s going to kill whom? Who betrayed whom? Who will read this summary so far? Olé!

Love and humor, an explosive cocktail! L?ECHO REPUBLICAIN A sparkling, jubilant and dynamic adaptation. CLASSIQUE EN PROVENCE

A great classic revisited with a lot of wacky humor!

German :

Prosper Mérimée schrieb Carmen im Jahr 1845. Bizet machte daraus eine dreistündige Oper. Wir eine Komödie von 1 Stunde und 20 Minuten? Ein rhythmisches, familiäres und verrücktes Spektakel, in dem sich Liebe, Tragödie und Humor vermischen. 4 Schauspieler, 15 Figuren und 1 Gitarre! Wer wird wen töten? Wer hat wen verraten? Wer wird die bisherige Zusammenfassung lesen? Olé!

Liebe und Humor, ein explosiver Cocktail! L’ECHO REPUBLICAIN Prickelnde, jubilierende und dynamische Adaption. KLASSIKER IN DER PROVENCE

Ein großer Klassiker, der mit viel verrücktem Humor neu interpretiert wird!

Italiano :

Prosper Mérimée scrisse Carmen nel 1845. Bizet la trasformò in un’opera di 3 ore. Noi, invece, siamo una commedia di 1 ora e 20 minuti? Uno spettacolo per famiglie, dal ritmo incalzante e folle, che unisce amore, tragedia e umorismo. 4 attori, 15 personaggi e 1 chitarra! Chi ucciderà chi? Chi ha tradito chi? Chi leggerà questo riassunto fino ad ora? Olé!

Amore e umorismo, un cocktail esplosivo! L’ECHO REPUBLICAIN Un adattamento frizzante, allegro e dinamico. CLASSIQUE EN PROVENCE

Un grande classico rivisitato con molto umorismo!

Espanol :

Prosper Mérimée escribió Carmen en 1845. Bizet la convirtió en una ópera de 3 horas. Nosotros, en cambio, somos una comedia de 1 hora y 20 minutos.. Un espectáculo familiar trepidante y alocado que combina amor, tragedia y humor. ¡4 actores, 15 personajes y 1 guitarra! ¿Quién va a matar a quién? ¿Quién traicionó a quién? ¿Quién leerá este resumen hasta aquí? ¡Olé!

Amor y humor, ¡un cóctel explosivo! L’ECHO REPUBLICAIN Una adaptación chispeante, jubilosa y dinámica. CLASSIQUE EN PROVENCE

¡Un gran clásico revisitado con mucho humor chiflado!

