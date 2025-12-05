SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE » MÉDIATHÈQUE Lavernose-Lacasse
SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE » MÉDIATHÈQUE Lavernose-Lacasse vendredi 5 décembre 2025.
SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE »
MÉDIATHÈQUE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-05 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-05
Venez vous inscrire pour assister gratuitement à ce spectacle chanté et conté.
Spectacle Chant- conté « Les cadeaux de la vie » par Sophie Decaunes. Quand on est déclarée trop grande pour les cadeaux du grand -ventru, une solution s’impose Sortir de la maison et partir à l’aventure.
A partir de 6 ans .
MÉDIATHÈQUE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 56 59 39 mediatheque@lavernose-lacasse.fr
English :
Come and register for this free singing and storytelling show.
German :
Melden Sie sich an, um kostenlos an dieser gesungenen und erzählten Aufführung teilzunehmen.
Italiano :
Venite a iscrivervi a questo spettacolo gratuito di canto e narrazione.
Espanol :
Ven y apúntate a este espectáculo gratuito de canto y cuentacuentos.
L’événement SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE » Lavernose-Lacasse a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE