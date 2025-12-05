SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE » MÉDIATHÈQUE Lavernose-Lacasse

SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE » MÉDIATHÈQUE Lavernose-Lacasse vendredi 5 décembre 2025.

SPECTACLE CHANCONTÉ « LES CADEAUX DE LA VIE »

MÉDIATHÈQUE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05 20:00:00

2025-12-05

Venez vous inscrire pour assister gratuitement à ce spectacle chanté et conté.

Spectacle Chant- conté « Les cadeaux de la vie » par Sophie Decaunes. Quand on est déclarée trop grande pour les cadeaux du grand -ventru, une solution s’impose Sortir de la maison et partir à l’aventure.

A partir de 6 ans .

MÉDIATHÈQUE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 56 59 39 mediatheque@lavernose-lacasse.fr

English :

Come and register for this free singing and storytelling show.

German :

Melden Sie sich an, um kostenlos an dieser gesungenen und erzählten Aufführung teilzunehmen.

Italiano :

Venite a iscrivervi a questo spettacolo gratuito di canto e narrazione.

Espanol :

Ven y apúntate a este espectáculo gratuito de canto y cuentacuentos.

