SPECTACLE CHANGE QUELQUES CHOSES Vialas

Maison du Temps libre Vialas Lozère

Le tout 1er évènement du Téléthon à Vialas 2025 se déroulera samedi 18 octobre à 20h !!!

Un spectacle mêlant danse, chant, théâtre et vidéo projection, réadapté spécialement pour le Téléthon à Vialas.

Réservations fortement conseillées par mail !

Maison du Temps libre Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie telethon.vialas@gmail.com

English :

The very 1st Telethon event at Vialas 2025 takes place on Saturday, October 18 at 8pm!!!!

A show combining dance, song, theater and video projection, specially adapted for the Telethon in Vialas.

Reservations strongly advised by e-mail!

German :

Die allererste Veranstaltung des Telethon in Vialas 2025 findet am Samstag, den 18. Oktober um 20 Uhr statt!!!

Eine Show, die Tanz, Gesang, Theater und Videoprojektion miteinander verbindet und speziell für den Telethon in Vialas neu adaptiert wurde.

Reservierungen werden dringend per E-Mail empfohlen!

Italiano :

Il primo evento Téléthon a Vialas 2025 si terrà sabato 18 ottobre alle 20:00!

Uno spettacolo che unisce danza, canto, teatro e proiezione video, appositamente adattato per il Téléthon di Vialas.

Si consiglia vivamente di prenotare via e-mail!

Espanol :

El primer Téléthon de Vialas 2025 tendrá lugar el sábado 18 de octubre a las 20.00 horas

Un espectáculo que combina danza, canto, teatro y proyección de vídeo, especialmente adaptado para el Téléthon de Vialas.

Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar por correo electrónico

