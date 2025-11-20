Spectacle Climax Théâtre de Lunéville Lunéville

Spectacle Climax

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Jeudi 2025-11-20 20:30:00

Avec Climax, la Compagnie Zygomatic utilise l’humour comme une arme de réflexion massive au service d’un sujet brulant le dérèglement climatique. Poussant un peu plus loin son exploration du spectacle multiforme, les comédiens chanteurs, musiciens, danseurs et mimes nous embarquent dans un road movie férocement drôle, fertile et libérateur. Le rire comme une arme de réflexion massive.

Un mariage entre comique absurde et humour grinçant, une soupape de décompression tentant de se frayer un chemin vers des lendemains qui chantent.Tout public

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 32 38 70 84 billetterie@theatredeluneville.fr

English :

With Climax, Compagnie Zygomatic uses humor as a weapon of massive reflection in the service of a burning issue: climate change. Taking their exploration of multiform performance a step further, the singers, musicians, dancers and mime artists take us on a ferociously funny, fertile and liberating road movie. Laughter as a weapon of massive reflection.

A marriage of absurdist comedy and wry humor, a pressure relief valve trying to make its way towards a brighter tomorrow.

German :

Mit Climax setzt die Compagnie Zygomatic den Humor als Waffe ein, um ein brennendes Thema zu behandeln: den Klimawandel. Die Schauspieler, Sänger, Musiker, Tänzer und Pantomimen gehen noch einen Schritt weiter und nehmen uns mit auf ein wildes, witziges, fruchtbares und befreiendes Roadmovie. Das Lachen als Waffe der massiven Reflexion.

Eine Verbindung aus absurder Komik und grimmigem Humor, ein Dekompressionsventil, das versucht, sich einen Weg in ein besseres Morgen zu bahnen.

Italiano :

Con Climax, la Compagnie Zygomatic usa l’umorismo come arma per una riflessione di massa su un tema scottante: il cambiamento climatico. Portando avanti la loro esplorazione della performance multiforme, gli attori, i cantanti, i musicisti, i ballerini e i mimi ci portano in un road movie ferocemente divertente, fertile e liberatorio. La risata come arma di riflessione di massa.

Un connubio di comicità assurda e umorismo ironico, una valvola di sfogo che cerca di spianare la strada verso un domani più luminoso.

Espanol :

Con Climax, la Compagnie Zygomatic utiliza el humor como arma de reflexión masiva sobre un tema candente: el cambio climático. Los actores, cantantes, músicos, bailarines y mimos van un paso más allá en su exploración de la performance multiforme y nos embarcan en una road movie ferozmente divertida, fértil y liberadora. La risa como arma de reflexión masiva.

Una unión de comedia absurda y humor irónico, una válvula de escape que intenta despejar el camino hacia un mañana más brillante.

