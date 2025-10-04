Spectacle clowns VAGUE CIE LES NEZBULLEUSES Tiers lieux en Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Spectacle clowns VAGUE CIE LES NEZBULLEUSES
Tiers lieux en Bigorre BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2026-06-17 10:30:00
2026-06-17
Spectacle pour jeune public (à partir de 6 mois) avec coin de lecture et de jeux et la possibilité de prendre un café/thé au bar du Tiers-Lieux.
Deux séances à 10h30 et 17h
Proposé par l’association Bouge ta pomme .
Tiers lieux en Bigorre BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 67 02 41 88 bougetapomme65@gmail.com
English :
Show for young audiences (from 6 months) with a reading and games corner and the chance to enjoy a coffee/tea at the Tiers-Lieux bar.
German :
Aufführung für junges Publikum (ab 6 Monaten) mit Lese- und Spielecke und der Möglichkeit, in der Bar des Tiers-Lieux einen Kaffee/Tee zu trinken.
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo per i piccoli spettatori (a partire dai 6 mesi) con un angolo lettura e giochi e la possibilità di gustare un caffè/tè al bar Tiers-Lieux.
Espanol :
Un espectáculo para el público infantil (a partir de 6 meses) con un rincón de lectura y juegos y la posibilidad de disfrutar de un café/té en el bar Tiers-Lieux.
