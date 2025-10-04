Spectacle clowns VAGUE CIE LES NEZBULLEUSES Tiers lieux en Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Spectacle clowns VAGUE CIE LES NEZBULLEUSES

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 10:30:00

fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

Spectacle pour jeune public (à partir de 6 mois) avec coin de lecture et de jeux et la possibilité de prendre un café/thé au bar du Tiers-Lieux.

Deux séances à 10h30 et 17h

Proposé par l’association Bouge ta pomme .

Tiers lieux en Bigorre BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 67 02 41 88 bougetapomme65@gmail.com

English :

Show for young audiences (from 6 months) with a reading and games corner and the chance to enjoy a coffee/tea at the Tiers-Lieux bar.

German :

Aufführung für junges Publikum (ab 6 Monaten) mit Lese- und Spielecke und der Möglichkeit, in der Bar des Tiers-Lieux einen Kaffee/Tee zu trinken.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo per i piccoli spettatori (a partire dai 6 mesi) con un angolo lettura e giochi e la possibilità di gustare un caffè/tè al bar Tiers-Lieux.

Espanol :

Un espectáculo para el público infantil (a partir de 6 meses) con un rincón de lectura y juegos y la posibilidad de disfrutar de un café/té en el bar Tiers-Lieux.

