Spectacle Daniel Moutinho Maintenant c’est drôle CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB Metz

Spectacle Daniel Moutinho Maintenant c’est drôle

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Qui est vraiment Daniel Moutinho ? Le gars qu’on connait sur Internet ? Un moniteur d’auto-école ? Ou peut-être même un superhéros incognito ? Pour lever le voile sur ce mystère, Daniel Moutinho a décidé de monter sur scène et de mener l’enquête en direct avec vous, son public.

Dans ce spectacle hilarant, mis en scène par Alex Monteiro, Daniel vous fait voyager à travers ses nombreuses aventures de vie. De ses anecdotes avec son grand-père aux péripéties vécues avec ses parents et amis, il vous entraine dans un tourbillon de récits à la fois drôles et émouvants.

Alors, découvrirons-nous enfin qui est vraiment Daniel ? La réponse se trouve dans son tout premier spectacle: Maintenant, c’est drôle!

Venez, riez, et peut-être… découvrez la vérité !

Le spectacle a été mis en scène par Alex Monteiro et produit par le centre culturel Aalt Stadhaus à Differdange (LU).Tout public

.

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Who really is Daniel Moutinho? The guy we know from the Internet? A driving instructor? Or maybe even an incognito superhero? To unravel this mystery, Daniel Moutinho has decided to take to the stage and conduct a live investigation with you, his audience.

In this hilarious show, directed by Alex Monteiro, Daniel takes you on a journey through his many life adventures. From anecdotes with his grandfather to adventures with family and friends, he takes you on a whirlwind tour of stories that are both funny and moving.

So, will we finally discover who Daniel really is? The answer lies in his very first show: Maintenant, c?est drôle!

Come along, laugh, and maybe? discover the truth!

The show was directed by Alex Monteiro and produced by the Aalt Stadhaus cultural center in Differdange (LU).

L’événement Spectacle Daniel Moutinho Maintenant c’est drôle Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ