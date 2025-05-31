Spectacle de danse « Libre comme l’art » – Espace Robert Hossein Lourdes, 31 mai 2025 20:30, Lourdes.

Hautes-Pyrénées

Spectacle de danse « Libre comme l’art » Espace Robert Hossein 19 avenue Alexandre Marqui Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-05-31 20:30:00

2025-05-31

Le samedi 31 mai 2025 à partir de 20h30 à l’espace Robert Hossein à Lourdes, l’association Baila Ya vous présente son spectacle de danse Libre comme l’art !

Un moment poétique et vibrant qui réunit petits et grands sur scène, sous la direction artistique de Maxcelia Carré. Ce spectacle célèbre la liberté d’être soi à travers une série de tableaux chorégraphiques animés par de talentueux artistes en herbe, des enfants aux adultes.

Une immersion artistique complète avec une exposition artistique en collaboration avec Dima Green, Vera Green et Héloïse Pilgean.

Des ateliers créatifs ont été proposés tout au long de l’année pour permettre aux enfants d’explorer l’art sous toutes ses formes. Grâce à des artistes comme Héloise Pilgean, Véronique Seyve et Alex Wright, ils ont pu développer leur imagination et exprimer leur créativité.

Tarifs

– 10€ pour les adultes

– 8€ pour les enfants (à partir de 4 ans)

Informations et billetterie aux coordonnées ci-dessous.

Espace Robert Hossein 19 avenue Alexandre Marqui

Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 11 97 12 61 bailaya@laposte.net

English :

On Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 8:30pm at the Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes, the Baila Ya association presents its dance show: Libre comme l’art!

A poetic and vibrant moment that brings young and old together on stage, under the artistic direction of Maxcelia Carré. The show celebrates the freedom to be oneself through a series of choreographic tableaux brought to life by talented budding artists, from children to adults.

A complete artistic immersion with an art exhibition in collaboration with Dima Green, Vera Green and Héloïse Pilgean.

Creative workshops were offered throughout the year to enable children to explore art in all its forms. Thanks to artists such as Héloise Pilgean, Véronique Seyve and Alex Wright, they were able to develop their imagination and express their creativity.

Prices

– 10? for adults

– 8? for children (from age 4)

Information and ticketing details below.

German :

Am Samstag, den 31. Mai 2025, ab 20.30 Uhr im Espace Robert Hossein in Lourdes präsentiert Ihnen der Verein Baila Ya seine Tanzshow: Frei wie die Kunst!

Ein poetischer und vibrierender Moment, der Groß und Klein unter der künstlerischen Leitung von Maxcelia Carré auf der Bühne vereint. Diese Aufführung feiert die Freiheit, man selbst zu sein, durch eine Reihe von choreografischen Bildern, die von talentierten Nachwuchskünstlern, von Kindern bis zu Erwachsenen, animiert werden.

Eine komplette künstlerische Immersion mit einer Kunstausstellung in Zusammenarbeit mit Dima Green, Vera Green und Héloïse Pilgean.

Das ganze Jahr über wurden kreative Workshops angeboten, in denen die Kinder die Kunst in all ihren Formen erkunden konnten. Mit Hilfe von Künstlern wie Héloise Pilgean, Véronique Seyve und Alex Wright konnten sie ihre Fantasie entwickeln und ihre Kreativität zum Ausdruck bringen.

Preise:

– 10? für Erwachsene

– 8? für Kinder (ab 4 Jahren)

Informationen und Tickets erhalten Sie unter den unten angegebenen Kontaktdaten.

Italiano :

Sabato 31 maggio 2025, a partire dalle 20.30, presso l’Espace Robert Hossein di Lourdes, l’associazione Baila Ya presenta il suo spettacolo di danza: Libre comme l’art!

Un momento poetico e vibrante che riunisce giovani e meno giovani sul palco, sotto la direzione artistica di Maxcelia Carré. Lo spettacolo celebra la libertà di essere se stessi attraverso una serie di tableaux coreografici portati in scena da talentuosi artisti in erba, dai bambini agli adulti.

Un’immersione artistica completa con una mostra d’arte in collaborazione con Dima Green, Vera Green e Héloïse Pilgean.

Durante tutto l’anno sono stati proposti laboratori creativi per consentire ai bambini di esplorare l’arte in tutte le sue forme. Artisti come Héloise Pilgean, Véronique Seyve e Alex Wright li hanno aiutati a sviluppare la loro immaginazione e a esprimere la loro creatività.

Prezzi

– 10? per gli adulti

– 8? per i bambini (a partire dai 4 anni)

Informazioni e biglietti sono disponibili ai seguenti recapiti.

Espanol :

El sábado 31 de mayo de 2025 a partir de las 20.30 h en el Espacio Robert Hossein de Lourdes, la asociación Baila Ya presenta su espectáculo de danza: ¡Libre comme l’art!

Un momento poético y vibrante que reúne en escena a jóvenes y mayores, bajo la dirección artística de Maxcelia Carré. El espectáculo celebra la libertad de ser uno mismo a través de una serie de cuadros coreográficos a los que dan vida talentosos artistas en ciernes, desde niños a adultos.

Una inmersión artística completa con una exposición de arte en colaboración con Dima Green, Vera Green y Héloïse Pilgean.

Durante todo el año se han ofrecido talleres creativos para que los niños exploren el arte en todas sus formas. Artistas como Héloise Pilgean, Véronique Seyve y Alex Wright les ayudaron a desarrollar su imaginación y expresar su creatividad.

Precios

– 10? para adultos

– 8? para niños (a partir de 4 años)

Información y entradas disponibles en los datos de contacto que figuran a continuación.

