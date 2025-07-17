SPECTACLE DE MAGIE AVEC MENTIZARD ET JULIA Cerbère

SPECTACLE DE MAGIE AVEC MENTIZARD ET JULIA

Place de la République Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Lundi 2025-07-17 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-18 23:00:00

Mentizard et Julia Magie vous embarquent dans un voyage fantastique mêlant illusions spectaculaires, mentalisme bluffant et magie familiale. Un moment captivant pour petits et grands !

Place de la République Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 88 41 85

English :

Mentizard and Julia Magie take you on a fantastic journey combining spectacular illusions, bluff mentalism and family magic. A captivating experience for young and old!

German :

Mentizard und Julia Magie nehmen Sie mit auf eine fantastische Reise, die spektakuläre Illusionen, verblüffenden Mentalismus und Familienmagie miteinander verbindet. Ein fesselnder Moment für Groß und Klein!

Italiano :

Mentizard e Julia Magie vi accompagnano in un viaggio fantastico che combina illusioni spettacolari, bluff di mentalismo e magia per famiglie. Un’esperienza coinvolgente per grandi e piccini!

Espanol :

Mentizard y Julia Magie le llevan en un viaje fantástico que combina ilusiones espectaculares, mentalismo de farol y magia familiar. ¡Una experiencia cautivadora para grandes y pequeños!

