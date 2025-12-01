Spectacle de Noël MAUBOURGUET Maubourguet

Spectacle de Noël

MAUBOURGUET Centre Culturel Jean Glavany Maubourguet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-21 16:30:00

fin : 2025-12-21 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-21

L’association AGRILAND vous invite à partager un moment doux et festif à l’occasion d’un spectacle de Noël pensé pour toute la famille. Le centre culturel s’animera d’un bel esprit de fête, porté par la troupe Stéphanie Danse et par les voix du chœur d’enfants Enchanteurs, qui offriront un spectacle plein de lumière et de poésie.

C’est l’occasion de se rassembler, de vivre un instant suspendu et de laisser la magie de Noël opérer. Les enfants comme les adultes pourront profiter d’un après-midi chaleureux, rythmé par la danse, la musique et l’émotion des fêtes qui approchent.

Une belle parenthèse à partager, qui promet sourires, émerveillement et convivialité.

Le spectacle est en deux parties

De 16 h 30 à 17 h école de danse Stéphanie

De 17 h à 18 h spectacle de Noël par les enchanteurs un conte musical qui fera voyager un célèbre enfant, Mozart, dans le monde, lequel découvrira des musiques festives et surprenantes telle que le folklore, le jazz, musique traditionnelle… Et surtout la féerie de Noël

Un spectacle joyeux, tendre et lumineux, à partager en famille

La troupe est accompagnée au piano et encadrée par Estelle Lanoue et Severine Dervaux, musicologues de renom.

Entrée 10 €

Gratuit pour les moins de 8 ans

Organisé par l’association Agriland

.

MAUBOURGUET Centre Culturel Jean Glavany Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 23 24 38 93 agriland@orange.fr

English :

The AGRILAND association invites you to share a sweet and festive moment with a Christmas show designed for the whole family. The cultural center will be alive with the festive spirit of the Stéphanie Danse troupe and the voices of the children?s choir Enchanteurs, offering a show full of light and poetry.

It’s a chance to get together, live a suspended moment and let the magic of Christmas work. Children and adults alike can enjoy a warm afternoon of dancing, music and the excitement of the approaching festive season.

A beautiful interlude to share, promising smiles, wonder and conviviality.

The show is in two parts

4.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stéphanie dance school

From 5 to 6 p.m. Christmas show by the Enchanters a musical tale that takes a famous child, Mozart, on a journey around the world, where he discovers festive and surprising music such as folklore, jazz, traditional music… And above all, the enchantment of Christmas

A joyful, tender and luminous show to share with the whole family

The troupe is accompanied on piano by Estelle Lanoue and Severine Dervaux, renowned musicologists.

Admission: 10 ?

Free for children under 8

Organized by the Agriland association

L’événement Spectacle de Noël Maubourguet a été mis à jour le 2025-12-05 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65