Spectacle de Noël Saint-Avold mardi 9 décembre 2025.

1 Avenue de l’Étang Saint-Avold Moselle

L’Association Culturelle et des Loisirs de Huchet vous propose son spectacle de noël En route vers Snowland .

Un conte d’hiver de Muriel RODERMANN.

Réservation conseillée au 07 50 20 65 61.

Entrée à 5€ avec une crêpe et une boisson chaude offerte.Tout public

1 Avenue de l’Étang Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 50 26 65 61

English :

The Association Culturelle et des Loisirs de Huchet presents its Christmas show En route vers Snowland .

A winter tale by Muriel RODERMANN.

Reservations recommended on 07 50 20 65 61.

Admission 5? with a crêpe and a free hot drink.

German :

Die Association Culturelle et des Loisirs de Huchet bietet Ihnen ihre Weihnachtsaufführung En route vers Snowland an.

Ein Wintermärchen von Muriel RODERMANN.

Reservierungen werden unter 07 50 20 65 61 empfohlen.

Eintritt 5 ? mit einem Crêpe und einem kostenlosen Heißgetränk.

Italiano :

L’Association Culturelle et des Loisirs de Huchet presenta lo spettacolo natalizio En route vers Snowland .

Un racconto invernale di Muriel Rodermann.

Si consiglia la prenotazione al numero 07 50 20 65 61.

Ingresso a 5? con una crêpe e una bevanda calda in omaggio.

Espanol :

La Association Culturelle et des Loisirs de Huchet presenta su espectáculo navideño En route vers Snowland .

Un cuento de invierno de Muriel Rodermann.

Se recomienda reservar en el 07 50 20 65 61.

Entrada a 5? con un crêpe y una bebida caliente gratis.

