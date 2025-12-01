Spectacle de Noël

13 rue Robert Schuman Thann Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-12-10 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-10

Date(s) :

2025-12-10

Noël on the Rock un spectacle de Noël pas comme les autres avec guitare électrique, humour, surprises inattendues … laissez-vous emporter par un Noël explosif et joyeux pas comme les autres !

Noël on the Rock un spectacle de Noël pas comme les autres ! .

13 rue Robert Schuman Thann 68800 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 35 71 20 accueil@cscpaysdethann.fr

English :

Noël on the Rock : a Christmas show like no other, with electric guitar, humour and unexpected surprises? let yourself be carried away by an explosive and joyful Christmas like no other!

German :

Noël on the Rock : eine nicht alltägliche Weihnachtsshow mit E-Gitarre, Humor, unerwarteten Überraschungen… lassen Sie sich von einem explosiven und fröhlichen Weihnachtsfest mitreißen, das nicht wie alle anderen ist!

Italiano :

Noël on the Rock : uno spettacolo natalizio come nessun altro, con chitarra elettrica, umorismo e sorprese inaspettate? Lasciatevi trasportare da un Natale esplosivo e gioioso come nessun altro!

Espanol :

Noël on the Rock : un espectáculo navideño sin igual, con guitarra eléctrica, humor y sorpresas inesperadas… ¡déjese llevar por una Navidad explosiva y alegre como ninguna otra!

L’événement Spectacle de Noël Thann a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay