SPECTACLE DE SANDRINE SARROCHE ZINGA ZANGA Béziers

SPECTACLE DE SANDRINE SARROCHE ZINGA ZANGA
Traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 38 – 38 – 38 EUR
Retrouvez l’humoriste Sandrine Sarroche pour un one (wo)man show à mourir de rire !
Traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 77 zingazanga@ville-beziers.fr
English :
Join comedian Sandrine Sarroche for a laugh-out-loud one (wo)man show!
German :
Erleben Sie die Komikerin Sandrine Sarroche bei einer One (Wo)Man Show, die Sie zum Lachen bringen wird!
Italiano :
Unitevi alla comica Sandrine Sarroche per un one (wo)man show tutto da ridere!
Espanol :
Acompañe a la cómica Sandrine Sarroche en un espectáculo unipersonal para partirse de risa
