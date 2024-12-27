Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

SPECTACLE DE SANDRINE SARROCHE ZINGA ZANGA Béziers

Traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 38 – 38 – 38 EUR

Début : 2025-12-12
2025-12-12

Retrouvez l’humoriste Sandrine Sarroche pour un one (wo)man show à mourir de rire !
Traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 76 77  zingazanga@ville-beziers.fr

English :

Join comedian Sandrine Sarroche for a laugh-out-loud one (wo)man show!

German :

Erleben Sie die Komikerin Sandrine Sarroche bei einer One (Wo)Man Show, die Sie zum Lachen bringen wird!

Italiano :

Unitevi alla comica Sandrine Sarroche per un one (wo)man show tutto da ridere!

Espanol :

Acompañe a la cómica Sandrine Sarroche en un espectáculo unipersonal para partirse de risa

