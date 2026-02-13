Spectacle de Théâtre d’improvisation par la troupe de Ste Ho., K-Rabo, Putanges-le-Lac
Spectacle de Théâtre d’improvisation par la troupe de Ste Ho., K-Rabo, Putanges-le-Lac dimanche 22 mars 2026.
Entrée libre, sans réservation, participation au chapeau
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-03-22T16:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-22T18:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-03-22T16:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-22T18:00:00+01:00
K-Rabo 61210 Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0233126378 »}]
Jeux de théâtre d’improvisation