Spectacle de théâtre Il faut sauver Papy Back Step Théâtre Vichy
Spectacle de théâtre Il faut sauver Papy Back Step Théâtre Vichy vendredi 6 mars 2026.
Spectacle de théâtre Il faut sauver Papy
Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy Allier
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14 EUR
6 à 17 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06
fin : 2026-03-08
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Un théâtre à taille humaine, pensé pour le spectacle vivant.
.
Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 54 59 56 lebacksteptheatre@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A theater on a human scale, designed for live performance.
L’événement Spectacle de théâtre Il faut sauver Papy Vichy a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par Vichy Destinations