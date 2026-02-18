SPECTACLE DE THOMAS GT PRINTEMPS DU RIRE THEATRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon

SPECTACLE DE THOMAS GT PRINTEMPS DU RIRE

THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 15.5 – 15.5 – EUR

15.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-04 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

Artichaut parcours d’un mec drôle et sensible.

Cette intro aurait pu fonctionner si c’était la sortie de mon premier roman aux Éditions Flammarion, mais non.

Écrire un roman pour un dyslexique, c’est pas la meilleure idée…

Spectacle proposé dans le cadre du printemps du rire.

J’étais pas loin aussi de construire quelque chose de grand avec La femme de ma vie , mais cette satanée dyslexie a encore bousculé tous mes plans…

Bon, on est d’accord, la dyslexie n’excuse pas tout ! Mais je t’invite à venir découvrir le parcours d’un mec drôle et sensible.

Ah mais ça marche ! En fait je vais vraiment finir par écrire un roman…

On se voit vite ? (Dans une salle de spectacle pas en librairie, hein) 15.5 .

THEATRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21

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English :

Artichoke : the story of a funny, sensitive guy.

This intro might have worked if it were the release of my first novel with Éditions Flammarion, but no. Writing a novel for a dyslexic isn?t the best idea.

Writing a novel for a dyslexic isn’t the best idea…

Show presented as part of the Springtime of Laughter program.

L’événement SPECTACLE DE THOMAS GT PRINTEMPS DU RIRE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-02-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE