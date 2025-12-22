Spectacle de Willy Rovelli heureux, Salle Schuman Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

Spectacle de Willy Rovelli heureux

Salle Schuman 7-9 Rue du Stade Rohrbach-lès-Bitche Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-15 15:30:00

fin : 2026-02-15 17:00:00

2026-02-15

Willy Rovelli est un comédien, humoriste, chroniqueur et animateur de radio et de télévision français.

À la radio, après avoir participé au Fou du roi de Stéphane Bern sur France Inter, il a longtemps exercé sur Europe 1, surtout en tant que chroniqueur. Il est animateur sur France Bleu depuis 2019.

À la télévision, il est principalement connu pour ses personnages dans Fort Boyard sur France 2 et comme animateur de la seconde partie de soirée du jeu sous-titrée Toujours plus fort. Sur la même chaîne, il a assuré une chronique dans l’émission Vivement dimanche prochain présentée par Michel Drucker.

Avec Heureux. , il propose son 3ème on-man show.

***

Heureux.

Ça y est, je suis heureux !

Il m’en aura fallu du temps pour en arriver à cette conclusion, croyez le bien.

Pourtant, il en faut du sacré courage pour être heureux en ce moment dérèglement climatique, conflits aux 4 coins du monde, inflation, et bla-bla-bla, et bla-bla-bla…

Mais moi j’ai décidé de m’en foutre, ou presque !

Une fois qu’on a compris que l’on n’est pas maître de tout, ça fait un bien fou.

La vie veut que l’on joue ? Alors je joue.

Et à présent, il ne manque plus que vous veniez jouer avec moi.

Production Les Productions Adonis et Cent. 63 ETC. présentent

Auteurs Willy Rovelli et Florian GazanAdultes

18 .

Salle Schuman 7-9 Rue du Stade Rohrbach-lès-Bitche 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 99 45

English :

Willy Rovelli is a French comedian, humorist, columnist and radio and TV host.

On the radio, after taking part in Stéphane Bern’s Fou du roi on France Inter, he worked for a long time on Europe 1, mainly as a columnist. He has been a host on France Bleu since 2019.

On television, he is best known for his characters in Fort Boyard on France 2 and as host of the second half of the evening game show subtitled Toujours plus fort. On the same channel, he had a column on the program Vivement dimanche prochain presented by Michel Drucker.

Heureux is his 3rd on-man show.

***

Heureux.

That’s it, I’m happy!

It took me a long time to come to that conclusion, believe it or not.

And yet, it takes a hell of a lot of courage to be happy these days: climate change, conflicts in every corner of the world, inflation, blah, blah, blah?

But I’ve decided not to give a damn, or almost not!

Once you realize that you’re not in control of everything, it feels really good.

Life wants you to play? So I play.

And now all I need is for you to come and play with me.

Production: Les Productions Adonis and Cent. 63 ETC. present

Authors Willy Rovelli and Florian Gazan

