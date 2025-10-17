Spectacle DEDO Apocalypse Now Now Nouzonville

Spectacle DEDO Apocalypse Now Now

6, rue Jean Baptiste Clément Nouzonville Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-12

fin : 2026-02-12

Date(s) :

2026-02-12

Dédo revient sur scène avec un tout nouveau spectacle aussi corrosif que délirant.Préparez-vous à être entraîné dans un tourbillon d’absurde, d’humour noir et de réflexions acerbes dont l’œil du cyclone est la question brûlante la fin du monde est-elle pour la semaineprochaine un peu avant midi ?…Avec son style unique, alliant ironie mordante et philosophie Rock’n’roll, il explore les signes d’un effondrement qui se rapproche dangereusement…Entre un perroquet obsessionnel, un robot humoriste et un japonais agressif mais gourmet, vous avez quelques ingrédients d’un one-man-show explosif et percutant qui nous rappelle qu’au milieu du chaos, il reste toujours l’humour en guise de pansement, ce qui rend le futur, même apocalyptique, plus supportable.Mais c’est quand même mieux si vous avez une mutuelle.Billetterie

+33 3 24 37 37 49 centreculturel@villedenouzonville.fr

English :

Dédo returns to the stage with a brand-new show that is as corrosive as it is delirious.Prepare to be swept up in a whirlwind of absurdity, black humor and acerbic reflections, the centerpiece of which is the burning question: is the end of the world coming a little before noon next week?…With his unique style, combining biting irony and rock?n?roll philosophy, he explores the signs of a collapse that is getting dangerously close?between an obsessive parrot, a humorous robot and an aggressive but gourmet Japanese man, you’ve got the ingredients for an explosive, hard-hitting one-man show that reminds us that, in the midst of chaos, there’s always humor as a band-aid, which makes the future, even an apocalyptic one, more bearable.but it’s still better if you’ve got health insurance.Tickets

German :

Dédo kehrt mit einer brandneuen Show auf die Bühne zurück, die so ätzend wie irrsinnig ist.Machen Sie sich darauf gefasst, in einen Strudel aus Absurdität, schwarzem Humor und scharfen Reflexionen gezogen zu werden, in dessen Zentrum die brennende Frage steht: Geht die Welt nächste Woche um kurz vor 12 Uhr mittags unter?mit einem besessenen Papagei, einem humorvollen Roboter und einem aggressiven Japaner, der ein Feinschmecker ist, haben Sie die Zutaten für eine explosive und schlagkräftige One-Man-Show, die uns daran erinnert, dass es inmitten des Chaos immer noch Humor gibt, der die Zukunft erträglicher macht, selbst wenn sie apokalyptisch ist.Aber es ist immer noch besser, wenn Sie eine Krankenversicherung haben.Tickets

Italiano :

Preparatevi a essere travolti da un vortice di assurdità, umorismo nero e riflessioni pungenti, il cui fulcro è la domanda scottante: il mondo finirà la prossima settimana un po’ prima di mezzogiorno?… Con il suo stile unico, che combina ironia pungente e filosofia rock’n’roll, esplora i segni di un collasso che si sta pericolosamente avvicinando?tra un pappagallo ossessivo, un robot umoristico e un giapponese aggressivo ma buongustaio, ci sono gli ingredienti per un one-man-show esplosivo e di grande impatto, che ci ricorda che in mezzo al caos c’è sempre l’umorismo come cerotto, che rende il futuro, anche se apocalittico, più sopportabile. Ma è sempre meglio avere un’assicurazione sanitaria.Biglietti

Espanol :

Dédo vuelve a los escenarios con un nuevo espectáculo tan corrosivo como delirante. Prepárese para dejarse arrastrar por un torbellino de absurdo, humor negro y reflexiones mordaces, cuyo eje central es la pregunta candente: ¿se va a acabar el mundo la semana que viene un poco antes del mediodía?…Con su estilo único, que combina ironía mordaz y filosofía rock?n?roll, explora los signos de un colapso que se acerca peligrosamente?entre un loro obsesivo, un robot humorístico y un japonés agresivo pero sibarita, tiene los ingredientes para un espectáculo unipersonal explosivo y contundente que nos recuerda que, en medio del caos, siempre queda el humor como tirita, que hace más llevadero el futuro, aunque sea apocalíptico… Pero sigue siendo mejor si tienes seguro médico.Tickets

