Spectacle d’humour Mademoiselle Serge Gai Rire 3.0 Plainfaing

Spectacle d’humour Mademoiselle Serge Gai Rire 3.0
39 noiregoutte Plainfaing Vosges
Vendredi 2026-02-06 20:30:00
C’est à Plainfaing, ville d’où elle est originaire, que l’humoriste vosgienne proposera pour la première fois ce nouveau spectacle, avec 2 représentations organisées par l’association locale ABRALKOR.
Réservations par SMS au 07 70 96 82 61 ou par mail reservation.gairire@gmail.com.Tout public
39 noiregoutte Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 70 96 82 61 reservation.gairire@gmail.com
English :
The Vosges-based comedian will be bringing her new show to Plainfaing, her home town, for the first time, with 2 performances organized by the local ABRALKOR association.
Reservations by SMS on 07 70 96 82 61 or by e-mail: reservation.gairire@gmail.com.
