Spectacle d’humour Mademoiselle Serge Gai Rire 3.0

39 noiregoutte Plainfaing Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-06

Date(s) :

2026-02-06 2026-02-07

C’est à Plainfaing, ville d’où elle est originaire, que l’humoriste vosgienne proposera pour la première fois ce nouveau spectacle, avec 2 représentations organisées par l’association locale ABRALKOR.

Réservations par SMS au 07 70 96 82 61 ou par mail reservation.gairire@gmail.com.Tout public

15 .

39 noiregoutte Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 70 96 82 61 reservation.gairire@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Vosges-based comedian will be bringing her new show to Plainfaing, her home town, for the first time, with 2 performances organized by the local ABRALKOR association.

Reservations by SMS on 07 70 96 82 61 or by e-mail: reservation.gairire@gmail.com.

L’événement Spectacle d’humour Mademoiselle Serge Gai Rire 3.0 Plainfaing a été mis à jour le 2026-01-17 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES