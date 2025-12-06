Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac
Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés
Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-06 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Les Instantanés proposent un spectacle entièrement improvisé à partir de vos sujets. Le public est donc à la fois auteur et spectateur. Nouveauté 2025 pour augmenter encore l’aléatoire et le plaisir… les duo changent !
Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 80 80 lesmartcabaret@gmail.com
English :
Les Instantanés is an entirely improvised show based on your subjects. The audience is both author and spectator. New for 2025: for even more randomness and fun? the duo changes!
German :
Die Instantanés bieten eine Show, die vollständig aus Ihren Themen improvisiert wird. Das Publikum ist also gleichzeitig Autor und Zuschauer. Neuheit 2025: Um die Zufälligkeit und das Vergnügen noch zu steigern, ändern sich die Duos!
Italiano :
Les Instantanés è uno spettacolo interamente improvvisato basato sui vostri argomenti. Il pubblico è sia autore che spettatore. Novità 2025: per rendere lo spettacolo ancora più casuale e divertente, i duetti cambiano!
Espanol :
Les Instantanés es un espectáculo totalmente improvisado basado en sus temas. El público es a la vez autor y espectador. Novedad 2025: para añadir aún más aleatoriedad y diversión… ¡los dúos cambian!
