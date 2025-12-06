Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac

Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés

Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

spectacle seul

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Les Instantanés proposent un spectacle entièrement improvisé à partir de vos sujets. Le public est donc à la fois auteur et spectateur. Nouveauté 2025 pour augmenter encore l’aléatoire et le plaisir… les duo changent !

.

Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 80 80 lesmartcabaret@gmail.com

English :

Les Instantanés is an entirely improvised show based on your subjects. The audience is both author and spectator. New for 2025: for even more randomness and fun? the duo changes!

German :

Die Instantanés bieten eine Show, die vollständig aus Ihren Themen improvisiert wird. Das Publikum ist also gleichzeitig Autor und Zuschauer. Neuheit 2025: Um die Zufälligkeit und das Vergnügen noch zu steigern, ändern sich die Duos!

Italiano :

Les Instantanés è uno spettacolo interamente improvvisato basato sui vostri argomenti. Il pubblico è sia autore che spettatore. Novità 2025: per rendere lo spettacolo ancora più casuale e divertente, i duetti cambiano!

Espanol :

Les Instantanés es un espectáculo totalmente improvisado basado en sus temas. El público es a la vez autor y espectador. Novedad 2025: para añadir aún más aleatoriedad y diversión… ¡los dúos cambian!

L’événement Spectacle d’impro Les instantanés Brives-Charensac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-21 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay