Spectacle d’improvisation Impro Comedy Love Spécial St Valentin Aux Trois Petis Points Nancy

Spectacle d’improvisation Impro Comedy Love Spécial St Valentin

Aux Trois Petis Points 3 rue de l’île de corse Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-02-11 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-11 22:15:00

2026-02-11

Spectacle. Drôle. Improvisé et Interactif.

Pas de texte, pas de plan, pas de problème

Impro Comedy Live est un enchainement méga rapide de sketchs improvisés.

Tout est créé sur scène grâce à vos propositions.

Venez essayer de mettre nos comédiens en galère et voir si ils vont s’en sortir. (ou non)

Vous aimez… l’Amour ? Le vivre, le pratiquer, s’en moquer.

Ça tombe bien. Nous aussi.

Une soirée spéciale Saint Valentin où vous allez rire.. dès le premier soir.

INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES

Spectacle en deux parties de 40-45min, avec entracte de 15/20min.

À partir de 12 ans.

Réservation en ligne conseillée.Adultes

Aux Trois Petis Points 3 rue de l’île de corse Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 14 17 39 64

English :

Spectacle. Funny. Improvised and Interactive.

No text, no plan, no problem

Impro Comedy Live is a mega-fast sequence of improvised sketches.

Everything is created on stage thanks to your suggestions.

Come and try to put our comedians through their paces and see if they can pull it off (or not)

Do you love… Love? Live it, practice it, make fun of it.

That’s good. And so do we.

A special Valentine’s evening where you’ll be laughing… from the very first night.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Show in two 40-45min parts, with 15/20min intermission.

Ages 12 and up.

Online booking recommended.

