Spectacle d’Improvisation Stan Cup Saison 16 Acte 5 MJC Étoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Spectacle d’Improvisation Stan Cup Saison 16 Acte 5

MJC Étoile 14 rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

STAN CUP Le plus GRAND tournoi d’impro théâtrale du Grand Est

8 troupes 1 scène 0 compromis

À la MJC Étoile de Vandœuvre, le théâtre sort les griffes en impro ça va bondir, ça va rire… préparez-vous à l’émeute créative !

Le temps d’une soirée vient prendre possession de la MJC Étoile pour voir s’entrechoquer les idées et les mots.

2 matchs au programme

Match 1 CÉCILE & SES DRÔLES DE DAMES vs BORDEL

Match 2 STANISLASH vs IMPROMPTUSTout public

MJC Étoile 14 rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 17 46 30 98 contact@mjc-etoile.org

English :

STAN CUP The BIGGEST theatrical improv tournament in Eastern France

8 troupes 1 stage 0 compromises

At Vand?uvre’s MJC Étoile, theatrical improv comes out with all its claws: it’s going to bounce, it’s going to laugh… get ready for a creative riot!

For one evening, take over the MJC Étoile and watch ideas and words collide.

2 matches on the program:

Match 1 CÉCILE & SES DRÔLES DE DAMES vs BORDEL

Match 2 STANISLASH vs IMPROMPTUS

German :

STAN CUP Das GRÖSSTE Improvisationstheaterturnier im Grand Est

8 Truppen 1 Bühne 0 Kompromisse

Im MJC Étoile de Vand?uvre fährt das Theater bei der Improvisation die Krallen aus: Es wird hüpfen, es wird lachen… machen Sie sich bereit für den kreativen Aufruhr!

Einen Abend lang nehmen Sie das MJC Étoile in Besitz, um zu sehen, wie Ideen und Worte aufeinanderprallen.

auf dem Programm stehen 2 Spiele:

Spiel 1 CÉCILE & SES DRÔLES DE DAMES vs BORDEL

Match 2 STANISLASH vs. IMPROMPTUS

Italiano :

STAN CUP Il più grande torneo di improvvisazione teatrale della Francia orientale

8 troupe 1 palco 0 compromessi

All’MJC Étoile di Vand?uvre, l’improvvisazione teatrale tira fuori gli artigli: si salta, si ride… preparatevi a un’esplosione di creatività!

Per una sera, prendete possesso dell’MJC Étoile e assistete allo scontro di idee e parole.

2 incontri in programma:

Incontro 1 CÉCILE & SES DRÔLES DE DAMES vs BORDEL

Partita 2 STANISLASH vs IMPROMPTUS

Espanol :

STAN CUP El MAYOR torneo de improvisación teatral del este de Francia

8 grupos 1 escenario 0 compromisos

En el MJC Étoile de Vandèuvre, la improvisación teatral saca sus garras: va a saltar, va a reír… ¡prepárese para un motín creativo!

Por una noche, tome el MJC Étoile y vea cómo chocan las ideas y las palabras.

2 partidos en el programa:

Partido 1 CÉCILE & SES DRÔLES DE DAMES vs BORDEL

Partido 2 STANISLASH vs IMPROMPTUS

