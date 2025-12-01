Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Sarrebourg
Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Sarrebourg samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale
Centre socioculturel Sarrebourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-13 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
La Compagnie Sans-Diego revient pour un dernier spectacle avant la fin de l’année ! Prévente sur internet, réservation possible par téléphone.
.Tout public
6 .
Centre socioculturel Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 33 43 07 43
English :
Compagnie Sans-Diego returns for one last show before the end of the year! Pre-sale on the internet, reservations by phone.
.
L’événement Spectacle d’improvisation théâtrale Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG