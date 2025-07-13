SPECTACLE DOUCE FRANCE Estagel

Rue Camille Desmoulins Estagel Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00
2025-07-13

Soirée autour d’un duo piano/voix, une belle soirée en perspective…..
English :

A piano/voice duo evening, a beautiful evening in prospect…..
German :

Abend rund um ein Klavier-/Stimmenduo, ein schöner Abend in Aussicht…..
Italiano :

Una serata di duetti pianistici e vocali: una splendida serata nel negozio …..
Espanol :

Una velada de dúos vocales y de piano: una noche maravillosa en store…..
