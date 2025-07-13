SPECTACLE DOUCE FRANCE Estagel
Rue Camille Desmoulins Estagel
Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
2025-07-13
Soirée autour d’un duo piano/voix, une belle soirée en perspective…..
Rue Camille Desmoulins Estagel 66310 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
A piano/voice duo evening, a beautiful evening in prospect…..
German :
Abend rund um ein Klavier-/Stimmenduo, ein schöner Abend in Aussicht…..
Italiano :
Una serata di duetti pianistici e vocali: una splendida serata nel negozio …..
Espanol :
Una velada de dúos vocales y de piano: una noche maravillosa en store…..
