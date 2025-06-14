Spectacle Drag Show House of Saint Trinity – Nancy 14 juin 2025 18:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Spectacle Drag Show House of Saint Trinity 71 rue de Mon Désert Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-14 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-14 19:00:00

2025-06-14

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Show en 3 dimensions qui explore l’histoire du drag avec le collectif nancéien The House of Saint Trinity.Adultes

71 rue de Mon Désert

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 31 25

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

A 3-D show exploring the history of drag with Nancy collective The House of Saint Trinity.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Dreidimensionale Show, die die Geschichte des Drag mit dem Kollektiv The House of Saint Trinity aus Nancy erkundet.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax in piscina: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Uno spettacolo in 3-D che esplora la storia del drag con il collettivo di Nancy The House of Saint Trinity.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Un espectáculo en 3-D que explora la historia del drag con el colectivo de Nancy La Casa de Santa Trinidad.

L'événement Spectacle Drag Show House of Saint Trinity Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11