Spectacle enfant Baladin Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Spectacle enfant Baladin

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-19

fin : 2025-11-19

Date(s) :

2025-11-19

Spectacle pour enfants Baladin (la machine à sons) à 10h au Café Pluche Ça veut dire quoi grandir ? C’est pour cette question poético-philosophique que l’artisan du son et baladin entament un étonnant voyage musical en quête de hauteur dans l’univers pop-up d’un livre géant

Spectacle pour enfants Baladin (la machine à sons) à 10h au Café Pluche Ça veut dire quoi grandir ? C’est pour cette question poético-philosophique que l’artisan du son et baladin entament un étonnant voyage musical en quête de hauteur dans l’univers pop-up d’un livre géant .

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 08 84 17

English : Spectacle enfant Baladin

Children’s show Baladin (la machine à sons) at 10 a.m. at Café Pluche What does it mean to grow up? To answer this poetic-philosophical question, the sound craftsman and baladin embark on an astonishing musical journey in search of height in the pop-up world of a giant book

German : Spectacle enfant Baladin

Kindervorstellung Baladin (die Klangmaschine) um 10 Uhr im Café Pluche Was bedeutet es, erwachsen zu werden? Für diese poetisch-philosophische Frage starten l’artisan du son und baladin eine erstaunliche musikalische Reise auf der Suche nach Höhe in der Pop-up-Welt eines riesigen Buches

Italiano :

Spettacolo per bambini Baladin (la machine à sons) alle 10.00 al Café Pluche Cosa significa crescere? Per rispondere a questa domanda poetico-filosofica, l’ artigiano del suono e Baladin intraprendono un sorprendente viaggio musicale alla ricerca dell’altezza nel mondo pop-up di un libro gigante

Espanol : Spectacle enfant Baladin

Espectáculo infantil Baladin (la machine à sons) a las 10 h en el Café Pluche ¿Qué significa crecer? Para responder a esta pregunta poético-filosófica, el artesano del sonido y Baladin emprenden un sorprendente viaje musical en busca de la altura en el mundo pop-up de un libro gigante

L’événement Spectacle enfant Baladin Comberanche-et-Épeluche a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Val de Dronne