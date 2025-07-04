Spectacle équestre Magali Delgado et Frédéric Pignon – Stade équestre du Sichon Vichy 4 juillet 2025 21:00

Allier

Spectacle équestre Magali Delgado et Frédéric Pignon Stade équestre du Sichon 106 rue Jean Jaurès Vichy Allier

Le Jumping International de Vichy à le plaisir de vous proposer, le Vendredi 04 Juillet, un spectacle équestre inédit en Auvergne avec Magali Delgado et Frédéric Pignon.

Stade équestre du Sichon 106 rue Jean Jaurès

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 24 76 26 43 contact@csi-vichy.com

English :

On Friday July 04, Jumping International de Vichy is delighted to present a horse show never seen before in Auvergne, with Magali Delgado and Frédéric Pignon.

German :

Das Jumping International de Vichy freut sich, Ihnen am Freitag, dem 4. Juli, eine in der Auvergne noch nie da gewesene Pferdeshow mit Magali Delgado und Frédéric Pignon anbieten zu können.

Italiano :

Venerdì 04 luglio, il Jumping International de Vichy è lieto di offrirvi uno spettacolo equestre mai visto prima in Alvernia con Magali Delgado e Frédéric Pignon.

Espanol :

El viernes 04 de julio, Jumping International de Vichy se complace en ofrecerle un espectáculo ecuestre inédito en Auvernia con Magali Delgado y Frédéric Pignon.

