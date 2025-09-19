Spectacle Eternelles La Kanopé II Lagord
Spectacle Eternelles La Kanopé II Lagord vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
Spectacle Eternelles
La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-19
Date(s) :
2025-09-19
Un projet théâtral et musical ambitieux et inspirant, au croisement des émotions profondes et des grandes questions de l’existence.
La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord 17140 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 34 46 65 theatrekanope2@gmail.com
English : Show Eternelles
An ambitious and inspiring theatrical and musical project, at the crossroads of deep emotions and the great questions of life.
German : Show Eternelles
Ein ehrgeiziges und inspirierendes Theater- und Musikprojekt an der Schnittstelle zwischen tiefen Emotionen und den großen Fragen des Lebens.
Italiano :
Un progetto teatrale e musicale ambizioso e stimolante, al crocevia di emozioni profonde e delle grandi domande della vita.
Espanol : Espectaculo Eternelles
Un ambicioso e inspirador proyecto teatral y musical, en la encrucijada de las emociones profundas y las grandes preguntas de la vida.
L’événement Spectacle Eternelles Lagord a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par La Rochelle Tourisme