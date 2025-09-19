Spectacle Eternelles La Kanopé II Lagord

Spectacle Eternelles La Kanopé II Lagord vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

Spectacle Eternelles

La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-19

Date(s) :

2025-09-19

Un projet théâtral et musical ambitieux et inspirant, au croisement des émotions profondes et des grandes questions de l’existence.

.

La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord 17140 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 34 46 65 theatrekanope2@gmail.com

English : Show Eternelles

An ambitious and inspiring theatrical and musical project, at the crossroads of deep emotions and the great questions of life.

German : Show Eternelles

Ein ehrgeiziges und inspirierendes Theater- und Musikprojekt an der Schnittstelle zwischen tiefen Emotionen und den großen Fragen des Lebens.

Italiano :

Un progetto teatrale e musicale ambizioso e stimolante, al crocevia di emozioni profonde e delle grandi domande della vita.

Espanol : Espectaculo Eternelles

Un ambicioso e inspirador proyecto teatral y musical, en la encrucijada de las emociones profundas y las grandes preguntas de la vida.

L’événement Spectacle Eternelles Lagord a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par La Rochelle Tourisme