Spectacle familial Et pourquoi ça? Hostun

Spectacle familial Et pourquoi ça?

26 avenue des Marronniers Hostun Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-09 17:30:00

fin : 2025-12-09

Date(s) :

2025-12-09

Et pourquoi-ci, et pourquoi ça ?

C’est l’histoire d’un tonton atypique et conteur de sornettes ! Et d’une petite fille, une grande poseuse de questions, si petite qu’on l’appelle Microbe.

26 avenue des Marronniers Hostun 26730 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 68 19 bibliotheque@hostun.fr

English :

And why this, and why that?

This is the story of an atypical uncle who tells tall tales! And a little girl, a big questioner, so small she’s called Microbe.

German :

Und warum dies und warum das?

Es ist die Geschichte eines atypischen Onkels und Geschichtenerzählers! Und von einem kleinen Mädchen, einer großen Fragenstellerin, die so klein ist, dass man sie Mikrobe nennt.

Italiano :

E perché questo, e perché quello?

Questa è la storia di uno zio fuori dal comune che racconta storie assurde! E di una bambina, grande interrogatrice, così piccola da essere chiamata Microbo.

Espanol :

¿Y por qué esto y por qué aquello?

Esta es la historia de un tío atípico que cuenta cuentos chinos Y de una niña, una gran preguntona, tan pequeña que la llaman Microbio.

