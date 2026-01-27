Spectacle familial La Grande Cuisine du Petit Léon Théâtre Municipal Yssingeaux

Spectacle familial La Grande Cuisine du Petit Léon

Théâtre Municipal Impasse du théâtre Yssingeaux Haute-Loire

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-06 19:30:00

fin : 2026-02-06

Date(s) :

2026-02-06

SPECTACLE FAMILIAL dès 3 ans Spectacle interactif. Les enfants découvrent la gastronomie, chantent et rient avec le petit ogre, … Possibilité de réserver vos places auprès de l’Office de Tourisme ou directement à l’entrée du théâtre le Jour J.

Théâtre Municipal Impasse du théâtre Yssingeaux 43200 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 65 79 25 mediationculturelle@yssingeaux.fr

English :

FAMILY SHOW from 3 years Interactive show. Children discover gastronomy, sing and laugh with the little ogre, … Tickets can be booked at the Tourist Office or directly at the theater entrance on the day.

