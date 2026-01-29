Spectacle Farid Chamekh Caméo Comédie Club Metz

Spectacle Farid Chamekh

Caméo Comédie Club 24 rue du Palais Metz Moselle

Farid, vous l’avez croisé sur les plateaux d’humour, dans les comedy clubs, les Zéniths et théâtres en France comme à l’international. C’est dans un spectacle intime, rempli de vérités (les siennes…), où il raconte sa vie et ses galères de papa solo et d’homme, tout simplement avec autant d’émotion que d’autodérision.

Venez rire avec ce quarantenaire qui ne comprend plus grand-chose aux nouvelles générations… mais qui sait mieux que personne les clasher tout en respectant Montessori .Tout public

Caméo Comédie Club 24 rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 74 13 21 22 Cameocomedie.info@gmail.com

You’ve met Farid on comedy stages, in comedy clubs, Zeniths and theaters in France and abroad. Here, in an intimate show full of truths (his own?), he tells the story of his life and his trials and tribulations as a single dad and as a man, quite simply, with as much emotion as self-mockery.

Come and laugh with this forty-something who doesn’t understand much about the new generations? but who knows better than anyone how to clash with them while respecting Montessori .

