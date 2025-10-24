Spectacle Fièvre Le 4 de la Rue La Rochelle

Spectacle Fièvre Le 4 de la Rue La Rochelle vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Spectacle Fièvre

Le 4 de la Rue 4 rue du Vélodrome La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Ils dansent sans fin, jusqu’à l’épuisement.

English : Show Fièvre

They dance endlessly, to the point of exhaustion.

German : Show Fièvre

Sie tanzen endlos bis zur Erschöpfung.

Italiano :

Danzano all’infinito, fino allo sfinimento.

Espanol : Espectaculo Fièvre

Bailan sin parar, hasta la extenuación.

