Spectacle Fièvre Le 4 de la Rue La Rochelle

Spectacle Fièvre
Le 4 de la Rue 4 rue du Vélodrome La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2025-10-24
fin : 2025-10-24
2025-10-24
Ils dansent sans fin, jusqu’à l’épuisement.
Le 4 de la Rue 4 rue du Vélodrome La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 99 82 82
English : Show Fièvre
They dance endlessly, to the point of exhaustion.
German : Show Fièvre
Sie tanzen endlos bis zur Erschöpfung.
Italiano :
Danzano all’infinito, fino allo sfinimento.
Espanol : Espectaculo Fièvre
Bailan sin parar, hasta la extenuación.
