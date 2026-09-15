Informations pratiques

Béziers

SPECTACLE FLAMENCO

place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-07

fin : 2026-11-07

Date(s) :

2026-11-07

Chant, guitare et danse s’unissent pour faire découvrir un flamenco vibrant, marqué par l’histoire.

Ce spectacle vous invite à plonger dans l’univers du flamenco, un art profondément lié à l’histoire et à la culture des peuples tsiganes. Porté par le chant, la guitare et la danse, il retrace un parcours marqué par les migrations, les résistances et la transmission. .

place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

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English : SPECTACLE FLAMENCO

Singing, guitar, and dance come together to introduce audiences to a vibrant flamenco steeped in history.

L’événement SPECTACLE FLAMENCO Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 34 – ADT34