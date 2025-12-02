Spectacle gourmand Montagrier
Spectacle gourmand Montagrier mardi 2 décembre 2025.
Spectacle gourmand
Montagrier Dordogne
Spectacle gourmand Petites miettes pour les enfants de 6 mois à 4 ans à la bibliothèque de Montagrier. Un spectacle gratuit dès 10h.
Montagrier 24350 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 91 96 44
English : Spectacle gourmand
Gourmet show Petites miettes for children aged 6 months to 4 years at the Montagrier library. A free show starting at 10am.
German : Spectacle gourmand
Gourmet-Show Petites miettes für Kinder von 6 Monaten bis 4 Jahren in der Bibliothek von Montagrier. Eine kostenlose Vorstellung ab 10 Uhr.
Italiano :
Spettacolo gastronomico Petites miettes per bambini dai 6 mesi ai 4 anni presso la biblioteca di Montagrier. Spettacolo gratuito a partire dalle 10.00.
Espanol : Spectacle gourmand
Espectáculo gastronómico Petites miettes para niños de 6 meses a 4 años en la biblioteca de Montagrier. Espectáculo gratuito a partir de las 10 h.
