SPECTACLE HUMOUR DE MADO FAIT SON CABARET Palavas-les-Flots

SPECTACLE HUMOUR DE MADO FAIT SON CABARET Palavas-les-Flots vendredi 30 janvier 2026.

Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Début : 2026-01-30
2026-01-30

20h30

Spectacle humour de « Mado fait son cabaret »

Salle Bleue

Infos http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ ou 04 67 50 39 56
Infos http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ ou 04 67 50 39 56

Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 50 39 56  communication@vincentribera-organisation.fr

English :

20h30

Mado fait son cabaret » comedy show

Blue Hall

Info: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ or 04 67 50 39 56

German :

20h30

Humorshow von « Mado fait son cabaret » (Mado macht Kabarett)

Blauer Saal

Infos: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ oder 04 67 50 39 56

Italiano :

20h30

Spettacolo comico « Mado fait son cabaret

Sala Blu

Informazioni: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ o 04 67 50 39 56

Espanol :

20h30

Espectáculo de humor « Mado fait son cabaret

Sala Azul

Información: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ o 04 67 50 39 56

