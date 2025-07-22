SPECTACLE HUMOUR DE MADO FAIT SON CABARET Palavas-les-Flots
SPECTACLE HUMOUR DE MADO FAIT SON CABARET
Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Début : 2026-01-30
fin : 2026-01-30
Spectacle humour de « Mado fait son cabaret »
Salle Bleue
Infos http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ ou 04 67 50 39 56
Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 50 39 56 communication@vincentribera-organisation.fr
English :
20h30
Mado fait son cabaret » comedy show
Blue Hall
Info: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ or 04 67 50 39 56
German :
20h30
Humorshow von « Mado fait son cabaret » (Mado macht Kabarett)
Blauer Saal
Infos: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ oder 04 67 50 39 56
Italiano :
20h30
Spettacolo comico « Mado fait son cabaret
Sala Blu
Informazioni: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ o 04 67 50 39 56
Espanol :
20h30
Espectáculo de humor « Mado fait son cabaret
Sala Azul
Información: http://www.vincentribera-organisation.com/ o 04 67 50 39 56
