Spectacle Inconstance, Constance Théâtre Lunéville

J’ai longtemps cru que j’étais invincible. Jusqu’à ce que je me prenne les pieds dans mes émotions et dans ma vie. Et quand tout a éclaté autour, et à l’intérieur de moi, j’ai dû réapprendre à vivre. Bien heureusement, ma fidèle plume et mon petit esprit facétieux ne m’ont jamais abandonnée. ConstanceTout public

English :

« For a long time, I thought I was invincible. Until I got caught up in my emotions and my life. And when everything exploded around and inside me, I had to relearn how to live. Fortunately, my trusty pen and mischievous spirit never abandoned me Constance

German :

« Ich habe lange Zeit geglaubt, dass ich unbesiegbar bin. Bis ich mich in meinen Gefühlen und in meinem Leben verfangen habe. Und als alles um mich herum und in meinem Inneren zerbrach, musste ich wieder lernen zu leben. Zum Glück haben mich meine treue Feder und mein kleiner Witzgeist nie im Stich gelassen. » Constance

Italiano :

« Per molto tempo ho pensato di essere invincibile. Finché non mi sono fatta prendere dalle mie emozioni e dalla mia vita. E quando tutto è esploso intorno a me, e dentro di me, ho dovuto imparare a vivere di nuovo. Per fortuna, la mia fidata penna e il mio piccolo spirito malizioso non mi hanno mai abbandonato » Costanza

Espanol :

« Durante mucho tiempo me creí invencible. Hasta que me dejé atrapar por mis emociones y mi vida. Y cuando todo explotó a mi alrededor, y dentro de mí, tuve que aprender a vivir de nuevo. Afortunadamente, mi fiel bolígrafo y mi pequeño espíritu travieso nunca me abandonaron Constance

