Spectacle Jack Simard et Stann Duguet

rue François Blaudez Théâtre d’Epinal Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

16

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-01-26 14:30:00

fin : 2026-01-27

Date(s) :

2026-01-26 2026-01-27

Deux univers se sont touchés. Ce qui manquait à l’un semblait trouver sa réponse dans celui de l’autre. L’inimitable déblatération de l’un vient s’enchevêtrer dans la folle liberté de jeu de l’autre. C’est franc et pleinement incarné.

Jack Simard arpente la scène chanson indépendante depuis bientôt vingt ans. Interprète singulier et récent pianiste autodidacte, c’est désormais les doigts plantés dans les touches que le vosgien s’en va scander petites affres et grandes passions. Stann Duguet balade son violoncelle et sa fougue créative à travers le monde depuis une quinzaine d’années. Il a le bagage classique et les élans jazz.

Leur rencontre semble être un retour à des formes de musique plus spontanées. Les deux complices ont chacun un rapport très organique avec la création et avec l’instrument, ce qui laisse libre cours à des envolées intenses et particulièrement débridées. Et si finalement ce que l’un et l’autre cherchaient se trouvait là, quelque part dans l’épure du son, entre la corde vibrante et le mot cru.Tout public

rue François Blaudez Théâtre d’Epinal Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 65 98 58

English :

Two worlds touched. What one lacked seemed to be found in the other. The inimitable ranting of one becomes entangled with the madcap freedom of the other. It’s frank and fully embodied.

Jack Simard has been plying the independent song scene for almost twenty years. A singular performer and recent self-taught pianist, it is now with his fingers firmly planted in the keys that this man from the Vosges sets off to sing about small afflictions and great passions. Stann Duguet has been touring the world with his cello and his creative spirit for the past fifteen years. He has a classical background and a jazz streak.

Their meeting seems to be a return to more spontaneous forms of music. The two accomplices each have a very organic relationship with creation and with the instrument, giving free rein to intense and particularly unbridled flights of fancy. And what if, in the end, what they were both looking for was to be found there, somewhere in the purity of sound, between the vibrating string and the raw word.

German :

Zwei Welten berührten sich. Was dem einen fehlte, schien in dem des anderen seine Antwort zu finden. Die unnachahmliche Schwadroniererei des einen verwickelt sich in die verrückte Spielfreiheit des anderen. Es ist ehrlich und voll verkörpert.

Jack Simard ist seit fast zwanzig Jahren in der unabhängigen Chansonszene unterwegs. Als einzigartiger Interpret und neuerdings autodidaktischer Pianist lässt der Mann aus den Vogesen seine Finger in die Tasten krallen und singt von kleinen Sorgen und großen Leidenschaften. Stann Duguet hat sein Cello und seinen kreativen Elan in den letzten 15 Jahren durch die ganze Welt getragen. Er hat den klassischen Background und die Jazz-Elaner.

Ihre Begegnung scheint eine Rückkehr zu spontaneren Formen der Musik zu sein. Die beiden Komplizen haben jeweils eine sehr organische Beziehung zum Schaffen und zum Instrument, was intensiven und besonders ungezügelten Höhenflügen freien Lauf lässt. Und wenn das, was der eine wie der andere gesucht hat, dort zu finden wäre, irgendwo in der Reinheit des Klangs, zwischen der vibrierenden Saite und dem rohen Wort?

Italiano :

Due mondi si sono toccati. Ciò che mancava all’uno sembrava trovarsi nell’altro. L’inimitabile retorica dell’uno si intreccia con la folle libertà dell’altro. È franco e pienamente incarnato.

Jack Simard frequenta la scena della canzone indipendente da quasi vent’anni. Interprete singolare e pianista autodidatta da poco, è ora con le dita piantate nei tasti che quest’uomo dei Vosgi canterà le sue piccole afflizioni e le sue grandi passioni. Da quindici anni Stann Duguet gira il mondo con il suo violoncello e il suo spirito creativo. Ha una formazione classica e una vena jazz.

Il loro incontro sembra essere un ritorno a forme di musica più spontanee. I due partner hanno un rapporto molto organico con la creazione e con lo strumento, dando libero sfogo a voli di fantasia intensi e particolarmente sfrenati. E se, alla fine, quello che entrambi cercavano si trovava lì, da qualche parte nella purezza del suono, tra la corda vibrante e la parola grezza.

Espanol :

Dos mundos se tocaron. Lo que faltaba en uno parecía encontrarse en el otro. La inimitable retórica de uno se entrelaza con la alocada libertad del otro. Es franco y plenamente encarnado.

Jack Simard lleva casi veinte años surcando la escena de la canción independiente. Intérprete singular y reciente pianista autodidacta, es ahora con los dedos plantados en las teclas cuando este hombre de los Vosgos cantará sus pequeñas aflicciones y sus grandes pasiones. Stann Duguet lleva quince años recorriendo el mundo con su violonchelo y su espíritu creativo. Tiene una formación clásica y una vena jazzística.

Su encuentro parece un retorno a formas de música más espontáneas. Ambos tienen una relación muy orgánica con la creación y con el instrumento, y dan rienda suelta a fantasías intensas y especialmente desenfrenadas. Y si, al final, lo que ambos buscaban se encontraba ahí, en algún lugar de la pureza del sonido, entre la cuerda que vibra y la palabra bruta.

