SPECTACLE J’AVAIS UN BEAU BALLON ROUGE Port-Vendres

SPECTACLE J’AVAIS UN BEAU BALLON ROUGE

Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-11-09 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-09

Un face-à-face bouleversant entre un père et sa fille, cofondatrice des Brigades rouges, dans l’Italie tourmentée des années 70. Une plongée intime et politique au cœur des silences et des idéaux.

English :

A deeply moving face-to-face encounter between a father and his daughter, co-founder of the Red Brigades, in the tormented Italy of the 70s. An intimate and political plunge into the heart of silences and ideals.

German :

Eine erschütternde Begegnung zwischen einem Vater und seiner Tochter, Mitbegründerin der Roten Brigaden, im Italien der 70er Jahre. Ein intimer und politischer Einblick in das Herz der Stille und der Ideale.

Italiano :

Un confronto profondamente toccante tra un padre e sua figlia, cofondatrice delle Brigate Rosse, nella tormentata Italia degli anni Settanta. Un tuffo intimo e politico nel cuore dei silenzi e degli ideali.

Espanol :

Un cara a cara profundamente conmovedor entre un padre y su hija, cofundadora de las Brigadas Rojas, en la atormentada Italia de los años setenta. Una inmersión íntima y política en el corazón de los silencios y los ideales.

