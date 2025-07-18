SPECTACLE JE MOURRON BEN SANS QU’ON NOUS TUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

Lieu dit La Borie Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Début : 2025-07-18

fin : 2025-07-18

2025-07-18

Le 18 juillet à 20h, découvrez « Je mourron ben sans qu’on nous tue », de la Cie Les Passereaux, un spectacle mêlant théâtre, danse et chanson, d’après l’œuvre de Gaston Couté, poète libertaire et pacifiste du siècle dernier.

Ce spectacle sera joué à LaboRieuse (La Borie, Col de Pendedis, St-Germain-de-Calberte 48).

L’entrée est à prix libre. Ouverture des portes à 19h avec buvette et petite restauration, le spectacle commence à 20h.

Merci de stationner sur le parking de la Cuma au col de Pendedis, une petite marche de 300m dans la forêt vous dégourdira les jambes avant la représentation ! Les stationnements sur place sont réservés aux personnes ayant des difficultés à se déplacer, n’hésitez pas à contacter les organisateurs si c’est votre cas.

06 41 94 12 10 labo.rieuse48@gmail.com .

Lieu dit La Borie Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 41 94 12 10 labo.rieuse48@gmail.com

English :

A show combining theater, dance and song, based on the work of Gaston Couté, the libertarian and pacifist poet of the last century. Doors open at 7pm, with refreshments and snacks. Park in the Cuma parking lot at Col de Pendedis, then walk 300m through the forest. On-site parking reserved for people with mobility problems.

German :

Eine Aufführung mit Theater, Tanz und Gesang, nach dem Werk von Gaston Couté, einem libertären und pazifistischen Dichter des letzten Jahrhunderts. Türöffnung um 19 Uhr mit Getränken und kleinen Speisen. Parken Sie auf dem Parkplatz der Cuma am Col de Pendedis und gehen Sie dann 300 m zu Fuß durch den Wald. Parkplätze vor Ort sind für Personen mit Gehbehinderungen reserviert.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo che unisce teatro, danza e canto, basato sull’opera di Gaston Couté, poeta libertario e pacifista del secolo scorso. Le porte si aprono alle 19.00, con un rinfresco e uno spuntino. Parcheggiare nel parcheggio di Cuma al Col de Pendedis, quindi proseguire a piedi per 300 m attraverso il bosco. Parcheggio in loco riservato alle persone con difficoltà motorie.

Espanol :

Espectáculo que combina teatro, danza y canto, basado en la obra de Gaston Couté, poeta libertario y pacifista del siglo pasado. Apertura de puertas a las 19.00 h, con refrescos y aperitivos. Aparque en el aparcamiento de Cuma, en el Col de Pendedis, y recorra 300 m a pie por el bosque. Aparcamiento reservado para personas con problemas de movilidad.

