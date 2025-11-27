Spectacle jeune public Les nouvelles histoires de Nickelle et Bazar Salle Braun Metz

Spectacle jeune public Les nouvelles histoires de Nickelle et Bazar

Salle Braun 18 Rue Mozart Metz Moselle

Tarif : 9 EUR

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-11-27 14:15:00

fin : 2025-11-27 15:00:00

2025-11-27

Bazar et Nickelle, le facteur et la factrice du Père Noël reprennent du service. Il faut dire que leur activité redouble à l’approche de cette fête tant attendue. Entre le tri et l’affranchissement, il et elle ont toujours de belles histoires à raconter ou à chanter. Alors ouvrez grand vos yeux et vos oreilles car voici pour vous 1 000 merveilles…

A partir de 3 ans.

Contes spectaculaires et chansons création 2024

Production Collectif L’Ouvre Boîte (Metz)

Jeu et musique Delphine Berthod & Julien Thomas

Mise en scène Anna BriandEnfants

Salle Braun 18 Rue Mozart Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 68 09 27 56 directionsallebraun@gmail.com

English :

Bazar and Nickelle, Santa’s letter carrier and postwoman, are back in action. And they’re especially busy as the long-awaited holiday approaches. Between sorting and franking, they always have some great stories to tell or sing. So open your eyes and ears, because here are 1,000 wonders for you?

For ages 3 and up.

Contes spectaculaires et chansons création 2024

Production: Collectif L’Ouvre Boîte (Metz)

Play and music: Delphine Berthod & Julien Thomas

Stage direction: Anna Briand

German :

Bazar und Nickelle, der Postbote und die Postbotin des Weihnachtsmanns, nehmen ihren Dienst wieder auf. Ihre Aktivitäten verdoppeln sich, wenn das lang ersehnte Fest näher rückt. Zwischen dem Sortieren und Frankieren haben er und sie immer schöne Geschichten zu erzählen oder zu singen. Öffnen Sie also Ihre Augen und Ohren, denn hier sind 1.000 Wunder für Sie!

Ab 3 Jahren.

Spektakuläre Märchen und Lieder Uraufführung 2024

Produktion: Collectif L’Ouvre Boîte (Metz)

Spiel und Musik: Delphine Berthod & Julien Thomas

Inszenierung: Anna Briand

Italiano :

Bazar e Nickelle, il postino e la postina di Babbo Natale, sono tornati in azione. E sono più indaffarati che mai con l’avvicinarsi della tanto attesa stagione delle feste. Tra lo smistamento e l’affrancatura, hanno sempre qualche bella storia da raccontare o cantare. Tenete quindi gli occhi e le orecchie ben aperti, perché qui ci sono 1.000 meraviglie per voi?

Per bambini dai 3 anni in su.

Contes spectaculaires et chansons creation 2024

Produzione: Collectif L’Ouvre Boîte (Metz)

Spettacolo e musica: Delphine Berthod & Julien Thomas

Direzione di scena: Anna Briand

Espanol :

Bazar y Nickelle, el cartero y la cartero de Papá Noel, vuelven a la acción. Y están más ocupados que nunca a medida que se acercan las tan esperadas fiestas. Entre clasificación y franqueo, siempre tienen grandes historias que contar o cantar. Así que mantén los ojos y los oídos bien abiertos, porque aquí tienes 1.000 maravillas para ti..

A partir de 3 años.

Cuentos espectaculares y canciones creación 2024

Producción: Collectif L’Ouvre Boîte (Metz)

Obra y música: Delphine Berthod & Julien Thomas

Dirección escénica: Anna Briand

