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SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA Port-Vendres

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA Port-Vendres

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA Port-Vendres dimanche 10 mai 2026.

Adresse : 26 Avenue Castellane

Ville : 66660 Port-Vendres

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif :

Port-Vendres

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA

26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-10 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-10

Un voyage sensoriel et musical au cœur de l’océan pour les tout-petits. Entre sons aquatiques, douceur et poésie, ce spectacle immersif invite à rêver, se blottir et partager un moment apaisant en famille.
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26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 9 75 63 16 78 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A sensory and musical voyage to the heart of the ocean for toddlers. With its soft, poetic aquatic sounds, this immersive show is an invitation to dream, snuggle up and share a soothing moment with the whole family.

L’événement SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)