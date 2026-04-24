Port-Vendres

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA

26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-10 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Un voyage sensoriel et musical au cœur de l’océan pour les tout-petits. Entre sons aquatiques, douceur et poésie, ce spectacle immersif invite à rêver, se blottir et partager un moment apaisant en famille.

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26 Avenue Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 9 75 63 16 78

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English :

A sensory and musical voyage to the heart of the ocean for toddlers. With its soft, poetic aquatic sounds, this immersive show is an invitation to dream, snuggle up and share a soothing moment with the whole family.

L’événement SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC TATALIA Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE