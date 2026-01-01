Spectacle Julien Strelzyk best of CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB Metz

Spectacle Julien Strelzyk best of

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-09

Date(s) :

2026-01-09

Julien a sorti 5 spectacles depuis ses débuts.

Et comme il est incapable de choisir, il a tout gardé.

Résultat un BEST OF avec le meilleur (et un peu du pire, mais ça fait partie du charme).

Une heure et demie de rattrapage express pour ceux qui l’ont découvert en route… et un concentré de bonne humeur pour les fidèles de la première heure !Tout public

20 .

CAMÉO COMÉDIE CLUB 24 rue du Palais Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Julien has released 5 shows since his debut.

And since he’s unable to choose, he’s kept them all.

The result: a BEST OF with the best (and some of the worst, but that’s part of the charm).

An hour and a half of express catch-up for those who discovered it on the road? and a concentrate of good humor for the faithful of the first hour!

L’événement Spectacle Julien Strelzyk best of Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ