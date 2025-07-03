Spectacle La Beauté du Monde Villers-aux-Vents 3 juillet 2025 19:00

Meuse

Spectacle La Beauté du Monde Villers-aux-Vents Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-07-03 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-03 19:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-03

Les rendez-vous culturels des 16 , en COPARY

LA BEAUTÉ DU MONDE par la Cie Qualité Street (Lorient)

Témoignage du 3ème type

Spectacle de rue tout public, à partir de 8 ans.

Un invraisemblable enchainement de catastrophes plonge un employé de la poste dans une course contre la montre.

Pour convaincre les extraterrestres d’accueillir l’humanité au sein du Grand Conseil Intergalactique,

Il doit s’adresser à la planète entière.

Pourchassé par la police, il en vient aux dernières extrémités…

“Le One man show La Beauté du Monde aura été l’incontournable de ce festival … Un humour qui a du sens, grâce à une critique de notre société de consommation distillée avec finesse.” Le Télégramme

Distribution :

Auteur, metteur en scène et comédien Gildas Puget

Diffusion Bélinda Cateau

Offert par la COPARY, en partenariat avec la commune de Villers-aux-Vents.

Réservation conseillée par tél ou mail à culture@copary.fr (ou le jour de l’évènement uniquement au 07 84 45 43 49 après la fermeture des bureaux le vendredi) attention places limitées.Tout public

0 .

Villers-aux-Vents 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 75 69 culture@copary.fr

English :

« Les rendez-vous culturels des 16 », in COPARY

« LA BEAUTÉ DU MONDE » by Cie Qualité Street (Lorient)

Testimony of the 3rd type

Street show for all audiences, ages 8 and up.

An incredible chain of disasters plunges a postal worker into a race against time.

To convince the aliens to welcome humanity to the Grand Intergalactic Council,

He must appeal to the entire planet.

Pursued by the police, he comes to the last extremity…

the one-man show La Beauté du Monde was the highlight of the festival … Humor that makes sense, thanks to a finely distilled critique of our consumer society…? Le Télégramme

Cast and crew :

Author, director and actor Gildas Puget

Cast: Bélinda Cateau

Offered by COPARY, in partnership with the commune of Villers-aux-Vents.

Reservations recommended by phone or e-mail to culture@copary.fr (or on the day of the event only, by calling 07 84 45 43 49 after close of business on Fridays): please note that places are limited.

German :

« Die kulturellen Termine der 16 », in COPARY

« LA BEAUTÉ DU MONDE » (Die Schönheit der Welt) von der Cie Qualité Street (Lorient)

Zeugnis der dritten Art

Straßentheaterstück für alle Zuschauer ab 8 Jahren.

Eine unwahrscheinliche Verkettung von Katastrophen stürzt einen Postangestellten in einen Wettlauf mit der Zeit.

Um die Außerirdischen davon zu überzeugen, die Menschheit in den Großen Intergalaktischen Rat aufzunehmen,

Muss er sich an den gesamten Planeten wenden.

Von der Polizei gejagt, greift er zum letzten Mittel…

die One-Man-Show La Beauté du Monde war das Highlight dieses Festivals … Ein Humor, der Sinn macht, dank einer feinsinnigen Kritik an unserer Konsumgesellschaft.. Das Telegramm

Verteilung :

Autor, Regisseur und Schauspieler: Gildas Puget

Verbreitung: Bélinda Cateau

Angeboten von COPARY, in Partnerschaft mit der Gemeinde Villers-aux-Vents.

Reservierung per Tel. oder Mail an culture@copary.fr empfohlen (oder am Tag der Veranstaltung nur unter 07 84 45 43 49 nach Büroschluss am Freitag): Achtung begrenzte Plätze.

Italiano :

« Les rendez-vous culturels des 16 », in COPARY

« LA BEAUTÉ DU MONDE » di Cie Qualité Street (Lorient)

Testimonianza del 3° tipo

Spettacolo di strada per tutte le età, dagli 8 anni in su.

Una serie di incredibili disastri fa precipitare un impiegato postale in una corsa contro il tempo.

Per convincere gli alieni ad accogliere l’umanità nel Grande Consiglio Intergalattico,

Deve fare appello all’intero pianeta.

Inseguito dalla polizia, arriva all’ultima spiaggia…

il one-man show La Beauté du Monde è stato un appuntamento imperdibile del festival di quest’anno… Un umorismo che ha senso, grazie a una critica finemente distillata della nostra società dei consumi…? Le Télégramme

Cast e troupe :

Autore, regista e attore: Gildas Puget

Cast: Bélinda Cateau

Offerto da COPARY, in collaborazione con il comune di Villers-aux-Vents.

Prenotazione consigliata per telefono o e-mail a culture@copary.fr (o il giorno dell’evento solo al numero 07 84 45 43 49 dopo la chiusura del venerdì): si ricorda che i posti sono limitati.

Espanol :

« Les rendez-vous culturels des 16 », en COPARY

« LA BEAUTÉ DU MONDE » de la Cie Qualité Street (Lorient)

Testimonio de la 3ª clase

Espectáculo de calle para todas las edades, a partir de 8 años.

Una serie de catástrofes increíbles sumerge a un empleado de correos en una carrera contrarreloj.

Para convencer a los extraterrestres de que acojan a la humanidad en el Gran Consejo Intergaláctico,

Tiene que hacer un llamamiento a todo el planeta.

Perseguido por la policía, llega al último extremo…

el espectáculo unipersonal La Beauté du Monde no podía faltar en el festival de este año… Humor que tiene sentido, gracias a una crítica finamente destilada de nuestra sociedad de consumo…? Le Télégramme

Reparto y equipo :

Autor, director y actor: Gildas Puget

Reparto: Bélinda Cateau

Ofrecido por COPARY, en colaboración con el municipio de Villers-aux-Vents.

Se recomienda reservar por teléfono o correo electrónico a culture@copary.fr (o el mismo día del evento en el 07 84 45 43 49 después del cierre del viernes): las plazas son limitadas.

L’événement Spectacle La Beauté du Monde Villers-aux-Vents a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT SUD MEUSE