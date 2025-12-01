Spectacle Là eau La Corderie Royale Rochefort

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Spectacle Là eau

La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-13 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 17:15:00

Spectacle « Là eau » proposée par la Compagnie Aïlas.
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00  mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr

English : Show There is water

Show ‘Là eau’ presented by the Aïlas Company.

German : Show: „Là eau“

Vorstellung „Là eau“ (Das Wasser) der Compagnie Aïlas.

Italiano :

Spettacolo « Là eau » realizzato dalla Compagnie Aïlas.

Espanol :

Espectáculo « Là eau » de la Compagnie Aïlas.

