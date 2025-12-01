Spectacle Là eau La Corderie Royale Rochefort
Spectacle Là eau La Corderie Royale Rochefort samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Spectacle Là eau
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 17:15:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Spectacle « Là eau » proposée par la Compagnie Aïlas.
.
La Corderie Royale BP 10284 Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 66 00 mediathequerochefort@agglo-rochefortocean.fr
English : Show There is water
Show ‘Là eau’ presented by the Aïlas Company.
German : Show: „Là eau“
Vorstellung „Là eau“ (Das Wasser) der Compagnie Aïlas.
Italiano :
Spettacolo « Là eau » realizzato dalla Compagnie Aïlas.
Espanol :
Espectáculo « Là eau » de la Compagnie Aïlas.
L’événement Spectacle Là eau Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan