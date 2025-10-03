Spectacle « La Guerre des Paysans de 1525 » Sarrebourg

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-03 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03 23:00:00

2025-10-03

En 17 tableaux et autant de chansons, les Rustauds, une femme et trois hommes, racontent et chantent l’histoire des paysans alsaciens et mosellans qui se sont soulevés en 1525, et à laquelle on a donné le nom de Guerre des Paysans , de triste mémoire.

Les textes narratifs de ce spectacle sont enregistrés et accompagnés de photos, gravures et autres dessins projetés sur écran. La musique des chansons est également enregistrée, mais les paroles sont chantées en direct à quatre voix.

A l’exception de Ô ich armer lothringer Bur et des paroles de la chanson des lansquenets, tous les textes et musiques ont été écrits et composés par Alain Kermann et Charly Damm.

Avec Charly Damm (baryton), Sylvie Hieber (soprane), Michel Hugony (ténor), Alain Kermann (basse).

Entrée libre.Tout public

Espace Le Lorrain 43 av Poincaré Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 05 06

English :

In 17 tableaux and as many songs, the Rustauds, one woman and three men, tell and sing the story of the Alsatian and Moselle peasants who rose up in 1525, and who became known as the « Peasants’ War ».

The narrative texts of this show are recorded and accompanied by photos, engravings and other drawings projected onto a screen. The music for the songs is also recorded, but the lyrics are sung live in four voices.

With the exception of Ô ich armer lothringer Bur and the lyrics to the lansquenet song, all music and lyrics were written and composed by Alain Kermann and Charly Damm.

Featuring Charly Damm (baritone), Sylvie Hieber (soprano), Michel Hugony (tenor), Alain Kermann (bass).

Free admission.

German :

In 17 Bildern und ebenso vielen Liedern erzählen und singen die Rustauds, eine Frau und drei Männer, die Geschichte der elsässischen und moselländischen Bauern, die sich 1525 erhoben, und der man den Namen « Bauernkrieg » gegeben hat, der traurige Erinnerung.

Die erzählenden Texte dieser Aufführung werden aufgezeichnet und von Fotos, Stichen und anderen Zeichnungen begleitet, die auf eine Leinwand projiziert werden. Die Musik der Lieder ist ebenfalls aufgenommen, die Texte werden jedoch live vierstimmig gesungen.

Mit Ausnahme von Ô ich armer lothringer Bur und dem Text des Liedes der Landsknechte wurden alle Texte und Musik von Alain Kermann und Charly Damm geschrieben und komponiert.

Mit: Charly Damm (Bariton), Sylvie Hieber (Sopran), Michel Hugony (Tenor), Alain Kermann (Bass).

Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

In 17 scene e altrettante canzoni, i Rustauds, una donna e tre uomini, raccontano e cantano la storia dei contadini alsaziani e della Mosella che si sollevarono nel 1525 e ai quali fu dato il nome di « Guerra dei contadini » in triste memoria.

I testi narrativi di questo spettacolo sono registrati e accompagnati da foto, incisioni e altri disegni proiettati su uno schermo. Anche la musica delle canzoni è registrata, ma i testi sono cantati dal vivo a quattro voci.

Ad eccezione di Ô ich armer lothringer Bur e del testo della canzone lansquenet, tutti i testi e le musiche sono stati scritti e composti da Alain Kermann e Charly Damm.

Con Charly Damm (baritono), Sylvie Hieber (soprano), Michel Hugony (tenore), Alain Kermann (basso).

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

En 17 escenas y otras tantas canciones, los Rustaud, una mujer y tres hombres, cuentan y cantan la historia de los campesinos alsacianos y del Mosela que se sublevaron en 1525, y a los que se dio el nombre de « Guerra de los campesinos » en triste recuerdo.

Los textos narrativos de este espectáculo están grabados y acompañados de fotos, grabados y otros dibujos proyectados en una pantalla. La música de las canciones también está grabada, pero las letras se cantan en directo a cuatro voces.

Salvo Ô ich armer lothringer Bur y la letra de la canción lansquenet, todas las letras y músicas han sido escritas y compuestas por Alain Kermann y Charly Damm.

Con Charly Damm (barítono), Sylvie Hieber (soprano), Michel Hugony (tenor), Alain Kermann (bajo).

Entrada gratuita.

