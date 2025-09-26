SPECTACLE LA GUIA FEMINSTA Thuir

SPECTACLE LA GUIA FEMINSTA Thuir vendredi 26 septembre 2025.

SPECTACLE LA GUIA FEMINSTA

7 Passage Jeantet Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-26 18:30:00

fin : 2025-09-26

2025-09-26

Soirée Spectacle

Vendredi 26 septembre 18h30

Par la Cie Encima, venez découvrir, échanger et partager ce moment unique !

Après le succès du podcast Oye Polo ou l’espace féministe, la journaliste et humoriste Ana Polo a écrit son premier livre …

7 Passage Jeantet Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 39 49

English :

Evening Show

Friday, September 26 ? 6:30 p.m

By Cie Encima, come and discover, exchange and share this unique moment!

After the success of the podcast Oye Polo ou l’espace féministe, journalist and humorist Ana Polo has written her first book: …

German :

Abendliche Aufführung

Freitag, 26. September ? 18.30 Uhr

Von der Cie Encima, entdecken, tauschen und teilen Sie diesen einzigartigen Moment!

Nach dem Erfolg des Podcasts Oye Polo oder der feministische Raum hat die Journalistin und Komikerin Ana Polo ihr erstes Buch geschrieben: …

Italiano :

Spettacolo serale

Venerdì 26 settembre ? 18.30

A cura della compagnia Encima, venite a scoprire, discutere e condividere questo momento unico!

Dopo il successo del podcast Oye Polo ou l’espace féministe, la giornalista e comica Ana Polo ha scritto il suo primo libro: …

Espanol :

Espectáculo nocturno

Viernes 26 de septiembre ? 18.30 h

A cargo de la compañía Encima, ¡venga a descubrir, debatir y compartir este momento único!

Tras el éxito del podcast Oye Polo ou l’espace féministe, la periodista y humorista Ana Polo ha escrito su primer libro: …

