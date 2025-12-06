Spectacle La soupe au caillou en chansons La Kanopé II Lagord
Spectacle La soupe au caillou en chansons
La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-07
2025-12-06
Un spectacle intergénérationnel de Christine Merville et Jean-François Soul.
La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord 17140 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 34 46 65 theatrekanope2@gmail.com
English : Show La soupe au caillou en chansons
An intergenerational show by Christine Merville and Jean-François Soul.
German : Show La soupe au caillou en chansons
Eine generationsübergreifende Aufführung von Christine Merville und Jean-François Soul.
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo intergenerazionale di Christine Merville e Jean-François Soul.
Espanol : Espectaculo La soupe au caillou en chansons
Un espectáculo intergeneracional de Christine Merville y Jean-François Soul.
