Spectacle La soupe au caillou en chansons La Kanopé II Lagord

Spectacle La soupe au caillou en chansons

La Kanopé II 4 rue du Moulin Vendôme Lagord Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-06

Un spectacle intergénérationnel de Christine Merville et Jean-François Soul.

+33 5 46 34 46 65 theatrekanope2@gmail.com

English : Show La soupe au caillou en chansons

An intergenerational show by Christine Merville and Jean-François Soul.

German : Show La soupe au caillou en chansons

Eine generationsübergreifende Aufführung von Christine Merville und Jean-François Soul.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo intergenerazionale di Christine Merville e Jean-François Soul.

Espanol : Espectaculo La soupe au caillou en chansons

Un espectáculo intergeneracional de Christine Merville y Jean-François Soul.

