Spectacle le flocon magique LA COMÉDIE DE METZ Metz

Spectacle le flocon magique

LA COMÉDIE DE METZ 1/3 rue du Pont Saint-Marcel Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-10 10:30:00

fin : 2026-01-11

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Macha veut absolument voir la neige cet hiver.Mais en se réveillant ce matin toujours pas le moindre flocon blanc dans le jardin. Macha décide de partir au pays du Père Noël afin de retrouver le flocon magique qui fera tomber la neige chez elle.Un voyage entre sourires, chanson et féerie. Auteur Irina Gueorguiev Comédiens Gwen GalberEnfants

.

LA COMÉDIE DE METZ 1/3 rue du Pont Saint-Marcel Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Masha absolutely wants to see snow this winter, but when she wakes up this morning, there’s still not a single white flake in the garden. Masha decides to go to Santa’s country to find the magic snowflake that will make the snow fall at home.A journey of smiles, song and enchantment. Author: Irina Gueorguiev Actors: Gwen Galber

L’événement Spectacle le flocon magique Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ