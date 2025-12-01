Spectacle Le grand atelier du père noël Dreux

Spectacle Le grand atelier du père noël

22 bis Rue des Livraindières Dreux Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 13 – 13 – EUR

13

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : 2025-12-20 20:00:00

Début : 2025-12-20 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Plongez dans la magie de noël avec le nouveau spectacle sur glace de la patinoire de Dreux ! Un moment féerique à partager en famille, où le Grand Atelier du Père Noël prend vie entre chorégraphies, lumière et poésie. Préparez-vous à vivre une soirée pleine d’émotion et d’émerveillement.

13 .

22 bis Rue des Livraindières Dreux 28100 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 58 64 PATINOIRE@VILLE-DREUX.FR

English :

Dive into the magic of Christmas with the new ice show at the Dreux ice rink! A magical moment to share with the whole family, where Santa’s Big Workshop comes to life with choreography, lighting and poetry. Get ready for an evening full of emotion and wonder.

