Spectacle le Noël de Patapon, LA COMÉDIE DE METZ Metz

Spectacle le Noël de Patapon

LA COMÉDIE DE METZ 1/3 rue du Pont Saint-Marcel Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

9

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-02 10:30:00

fin : 2026-01-04

Date(s) :

2026-01-02

Patapon est un jeune enfant qui adore jouer.

Cependant, il n’a rien commandé pour Noel.

Pour lui le père Noel travaille trop.

Tout d’un coup, Comète, un des renne du père Noël, vient chercher Patapon pour fêter Noël sur la lune et distribuer les cadeaux du père Noël aux habitants de la lune.

Venez fêter Noël avec Patapon et ses amis les peluches, et préparez vous à vivre un incroyable Noël !Enfants

LA COMÉDIE DE METZ 1/3 rue du Pont Saint-Marcel Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Patapon is a young child who loves to play.

However, he hasn’t ordered anything for Christmas.

He thinks Santa works too hard.

Suddenly, Comet, one of Santa’s reindeer, comes to pick up Patapon to celebrate Christmas on the moon and distribute Santa’s gifts to the moon’s inhabitants.

Come celebrate Christmas with Patapon and his cuddly friends, and get ready for an incredible Christmas!

