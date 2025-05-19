Spectacle Le Poète comme un Boxeur – Théâtre La Voyageuse Nancy, 19 mai 2025 19:00, Nancy.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Spectacle Le Poète comme un Boxeur Théâtre La Voyageuse 126 bis rue Saint-Dizier Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : 10 EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Lundi 2025-05-19 19:00:00

fin : 2025-05-19 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-19

« En moi, disait Kateb Yacine, le poète combat le militant et le militant combat le poète. » Comment faire tenir ensemble la révolte et la révolution, la poésie et l'action ? Tout public

10 .

Théâtre La Voyageuse 126 bis rue Saint-Dizier

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

« Kateb Yacine once said, « In me, the poet fights the activist and the activist fights the poet » How can revolt and revolution, poetry and action, be held together?

German :

« In mir », sagte Kateb Yacine, « kämpft der Dichter gegen den Militanten und der Militante gegen den Dichter » Wie lassen sich Revolte und Revolution, Poesie und Aktion zusammenhalten?

Italiano :

Kateb Yacine ha detto: « In me il poeta combatte l'attivista e l'attivista combatte il poeta » Come si possono tenere insieme rivolta e rivoluzione, poesia e azione?

Espanol :

« Kateb Yacine dijo una vez: « En mí, el poeta lucha contra el activista y el activista lucha contra el poeta » ¿Cómo pueden mantenerse unidas la revuelta y la revolución, la poesía y la acción?

